SGB chairperson arrested for allegedly killing man at school meeting

The chairperson of a school governing body (SGB) will appear in court on Monday for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a community meeting at a primary school.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a 22-year-old man was stabbed when violence erupted during the meeting at Duvhapark Primary in Emalahleni on Friday.

“While the meeting was in progress, a scuffle broke out among attendees, resulting in the suspect allegedly stabbing another man. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The police were notified about the stabbing and arrested the 43-year-old man,” Hlathi said.

Police and provincial education authorities condemned the incident and called on community members not to resort to violence to resolve conflicts and disagreements. The education department said it would send officials to the school on Monday to find out what led to the incident.

“One can never achieve anything good through violence. Instead violent actions often breed devastating consequences such as the loss of life,” said Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla.

Hlathi said police would go back to the school on Monday morning for further investigations.

