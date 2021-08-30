South Africa

Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a post office

30 August 2021 - 09:00
The SA Post Office has introduced a system for grant beneficiaries to avoid long queues and ensure social distancing. File photo.
The SA Post Office has introduced a system for grant beneficiaries to avoid long queues and ensure social distancing. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has pleaded with recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant to not flock to post offices to collect their payments before receiving an SMS. 

The agency kick-started the first batch of the payments last Wednesday after the grant was reinstated for the second phase of payouts last month. 

Speaking on SABC News recently, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said applicants who did not provide their banking details when applying for the grant should wait for an SMS notifying them about payment collection at post office. 

“We want to emphasise to applicants that if you did not give us your banking details, please do not go to a post office if you don’t have an SMS from Sassa that states the grant has been approved,” said Letsatsi. 

“If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted.” 

Letsatsi said the SMS system is intended to avoid glitches and comply with Covid-19 regulations to prevent overcrowding in branches.

According to Sassa, more than 9.7-million people applied for the grant. At least six million beneficiaries will receive their R350 grant payments by the end of the month. The agency told TimesLIVE it will pay out R2.1bn this month alone.

Sassa will pay at least six million R350 grant beneficiaries by the end of August

The social security agency will pay out R2.1bn this month alone
News
3 days ago

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE last week that payout dates are determined by the beneficiary’s last three digits of their ID. 

“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code  which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” he said.

PAYMENT DATES FOR THE REST OF AUGUST

The payment dates for the rest of August, according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers, are as follows: 

August 30

084 and 089

August 31

080 and 085

Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long queues at post offices

Sassa has urged applicants to provide their banking details to avoid going to the SA Post Office.
News
3 weeks ago

R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about payments answered

Will they check if I have had the Covid-19 vaccine? Why does it say the application is still “active”?, and how will I be paid?
News
5 days ago

Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it will be forfeited, Sassa warns

Sassa said if payments are not collected by the end of the month, they will be sent back to the National Treasury to fund other "government ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  3. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  4. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  5. Polls disaster looms for ANC News

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...