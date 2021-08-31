POLL | Will you donate to help the ANC with its money problems?

The ongoing money woes in the ANC have resulted in the ruling party starting a crowdfunding initiative to raise funds.

At the weekend, the party shared banking details, asking the public and ANC supporters to make contributions.

The party said the crowdfunding was aimed at mobilising members and supporters to participate in funding ANC programmes and activities.

“The ANC crowdfunding came into effect on 12 Augus, 2021, to encourage ANC members and supporters to make a contribution into a centralised and single account. We are hopeful that the plan will generate interest in the sustenance of the organisation,” said the party.