Not policy yet, but who would trust a careless state with more taxpayer cash?

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu's green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform, released this week, came as a surprise to many, and has not been well received. Reactions range from warnings about its unworkability and unaffordability, to exasperation that an ANC cabinet minister is once again floating an expensive populist idea that is way beyond the pocket of most South Africans.



Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA, said: "We would urge government to consider a balanced approach between the public and private sector's role in a social security system. Any proposed system must build on what we have and must be considered within the context of the serious fiscal crisis South Africa is in."..