South Africa

Senior KZN prosecutor gets suspended sentence for stealing bar fridge, lamps from hotel

31 August 2021 - 07:33 By suthentira govender
A senior KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor has been slapped with a R10,000 fine or 10 months' imprisonment - wholly suspended for five years - for the theft of items from a hotel room.
A senior KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor has been slapped with a R10,000 fine or 10 months' imprisonment - wholly suspended for five years - for the theft of items from a hotel room.
Image: Picture: 123RF/macrovector

A senior KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor has been slapped with a R10,000 fine or 10 months' imprisonment — wholly suspended for five years — for the theft of a bar fridge, kettle, vase and bedside lamps from a local hotel.

Advocate Mzwandile Matshoba was sentenced in the Verulam regional court last week, where he is employed as a regional court prosecutor.

Natasha Kara, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, said the theft conviction related to an incident that took place in September 2018 when Matshoba, 57, spent the weekend at a hotel in Verulam, north of Durban.

“Upon his checkout, hotel staff noticed that a bar fridge, a kettle, a vase and two bedside lamps were missing from the room he had stayed in.

“They phoned him and advised him of the missing items and he told them to send him the bill to pay for the items.

“However, he never paid and the hotel laid a charge against him.

“He appeared in court on summons. The insurance company had settled the owners' loss for the items and Matshoba eventually paid the insurance company an amount of approximately R5,000,” said Kara.

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Yuri Gangai led the evidence of hotel staff and management.

Kara said the court sentenced Matshoba to a wholly suspended sentence because he had paid for the stolen items and was a first-time offender.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

One-time pin ‘phishing scam’: Couple arrested

A couple was arrested on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving an alleged R1.5m phishing scam.
News
6 days ago

Woman accused of stealing more than R400k blew money on gambling

A 49-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay regional court on Monday to face theft and money laundering charges.
News
1 week ago

Mpumalanga mayor arrested for 'defrauding her own municipality'

Thembi Masilela, the mayor of the Nkangala district in Mpumalanga, is among nine people arrested for allegedly defrauding the municipality.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Polls disaster looms for ANC News
  2. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  3. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  4. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  5. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...