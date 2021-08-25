South Africa

One-time pin ‘phishing scam’: Couple arrested

25 August 2021 - 07:46
The Hawks said the syndicate allegedly created e-mail phishing scams purporting to be coming from a bank.
A couple has been arrested on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving an  alleged phishing scam.

“Investigations revealed the syndicate created email phishing scams purporting to be coming from a bank and requested victims’ one-time pins for cellphone banking to actively block notifications,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

An amount of R1.5m was allegedly paid into the couple’s joint business account in August 2018 after it was transferred from a motor spares bank account based in City Deep, Johannesburg.

The Hawks traced and arrested the 38-year-old woman and her husband, 46, in Protea Glen, Soweto on Sunday. She was granted bail of R3,000 after a brief court appearance on Monday. Her husband was remanded in custody pending a bail application on Friday.

“More arrests cannot be ruled out,” said Mulamu.

