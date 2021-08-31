'We need critical thinking to curb the virus': Tim Noakes Foundation defends Covid-19 vaccine views
Emeritus professor at the University of Cape Town, Tim Noakes, has defended his views on Covid-19 vaccines that caused a stir on social media.
Last week, Noakes and Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi lit up social media with their debate on Covid-19 vaccines.
According to Noakes, the jabs being used in the fight against Covid-19 don’t qualify as a vaccine. His comment prompted a debate, with Madhi suggesting that Noakes was wrong and should “get a refund” from his medical school.
In a statement sent to TimeLIVE, through the Noakes Foundation, Noakes said his views on the Covid-19 vaccines were based on his capacity as “a valued independent critical thinker and academic”.
He said it was necessary and important to offer “a platform to those with opposing views to stoke the proverbial fire of critical thinking and novel discoveries in academia”.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Noakes has aired his views on the negative health impact that Covid-19 has had on millions of individuals around the world.
“He has been especially focused on bringing attention to our health crisis in SA, noting that our nation stands to gain more should we divert our energy to a healthier population, rather than just relying on the development of a vaccine, by teaching proper nutrition and promote regular exercise to prevent diseases of lifestyle, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease,” said Noakes.
According to Noakes, the aforementioned conditions, along with others, cause a far poorer Covid-19 outcome for those suffering with them than those without.
“It’s key that we continue to highlight the messaging of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle amid the rollout of mass vaccinations worldwide, as the application of these principles will ultimately support us to develop robust immune systems that can assist to protect against future variations of Covid-19. This vital messaging has taken a back seat during the pandemic and needs to be brought to the forefront,” he said.
Noakes said he was challenging and inspiring new ways of looking at health and disease with his views.
“We would like to emphasise that The Noakes Foundation supports evidence-based Covid-19 prevention and control guidelines. Our team and board have made their own choices concerning vaccination, many choosing to be vaccinated. All choices are respected.
“We are grateful to all the researchers and front-line workers who are working hard on finding a suitable treatment for this novel virus and caring for those infected.
“The Noakes Foundation supports all the evidence-based emerging research and acknowledges that there is still a lot that is unknown regarding Covid-19. However, we encourage and need novel, critical thinking and new hypotheses in the quest of curbing the virus. We must be brave enough to be allowed to dare to imagine! Vanguards are only created by stirring the status quo.”