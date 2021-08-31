'We need critical thinking to curb the virus': Tim Noakes Foundation defends Covid-19 vaccine views

“It’s key that we continue to highlight the messaging of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle amid the rollout of mass vaccinations worldwide, as the application of these principles will ultimately support us to develop robust immune systems that can assist to protect against future variations of Covid-19. This vital messaging has taken a back seat during the pandemic and needs to be brought to the forefront,” he said.

Noakes said he was challenging and inspiring new ways of looking at health and disease with his views.

“We would like to emphasise that The Noakes Foundation supports evidence-based Covid-19 prevention and control guidelines. Our team and board have made their own choices concerning vaccination, many choosing to be vaccinated. All choices are respected.

“We are grateful to all the researchers and front-line workers who are working hard on finding a suitable treatment for this novel virus and caring for those infected.

“The Noakes Foundation supports all the evidence-based emerging research and acknowledges that there is still a lot that is unknown regarding Covid-19. However, we encourage and need novel, critical thinking and new hypotheses in the quest of curbing the virus. We must be brave enough to be allowed to dare to imagine! Vanguards are only created by stirring the status quo.”