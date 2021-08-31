Women aged 18 and older can have Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy

Women who are 18 years and older can be offered Covid-19 vaccinations at any stage of pregnancy and during breastfeeding.

The health department has issued a circular confirming updated recommendations for this category of vaccine recipients.

Previously women had to wait for their age group to be eligible for vaccination, excluding those aged 18 to 35.

“Everyone 18 years and older is eligible to be vaccinated, and women 18 years and older should therefore be offered vaccination during any stage of pregnancy and during breastfeeding,” said the circular addressed to provincial health departments, hospital managers and vaccination site managers.

The department urged healthcare workers to encourage pregnant and breastfeeding women to access vaccinations at nearby sites.

“Healthcare workers are encouraged to discuss the benefits and possible risks of Covid-19 vaccination with their patients.