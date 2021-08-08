Covid-19: Doctors want early vaccination for pregnant women

Deaths among pregnant women or those who had recently given birth shot up by 35% in the first wave of Covid-19 and 40% in the second wave.

Women who have Covid-19 in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period can get extremely ill, and global data published in the Lancet shows maternal mortality and stillbirths have increased during the pandemic.

Vaccinations help but in SA pregnant women must wait for their age group to be eligible. “The vast majority of pregnant women [those aged 18 to 35] are still not eligible for a vaccine and will only be so by the beginning of September,” said University of Pretoria professor Priya Soma-Pillay, president of the College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SA).

“But I think this is too late: we’ve already seen the devastating effect of the pandemic on our mothers with a 40% increase in maternal deaths.

“The third-wave data have not been analysed as yet but we saw a greater number of deaths in the second wave than the first and if we want to stop these deaths, our only armour is vaccination.”