Hijackers make off with cat, dog and SPCA inspector in animal ambulance

Hijackers made off with a cat, a dog and an SPCA field officer after holding him at gunpoint when he went to attend to an injured animal in the Kloof area, outside Durban, on Tuesday night.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA said on its Facebook page that it received an emergency call after 9pm requesting help for a dog that had been hit by a car.

“We immediately responded and arrived at the property to collect the dog. While waiting for the owner of the dog, our field officer saw two men approaching his vehicle.

“The men held our field officer at gunpoint while demanding that he unlock the doors of his vehicle,” said manager Barbara Patrick.

The men then drove off in the animal ambulance with the field officer, a cat and dog.

“Thankfully they then stopped and let him get out of the vehicle and allowed him to take the dog, and a cat with him.

“They then drove off, with our vehicle, his cellphone, cash donations and our equipment. Though we were devastated, we were so grateful that our field officer and his animals were unharmed and safe.

“We immediately alerted the authorities and people who help our Kloof and Highway SPCA. Sadly, the vehicle has not been found.

“Despite being so traumatised, our staff member waited for another inspector to fetch him and his animals, and they went back to our SPCA to treat the cat and dog, before finally going home after 1am,” said Patrick.

She has appealed to the public to help replace their “much-needed ambulance, as animals need our help 24/7".

If you can help, email management@kloofspca.co.za.

TimesLIVE