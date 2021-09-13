South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa says vaccine passports are coming, but some are not impressed

13 September 2021 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country to adjusted level 2 of the lockdown restrictions. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved the country to adjusted level 2 of the lockdown restrictions. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Vaccine passports and the easing of lockdown restrictions under level 2 have scores talking on social media.

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of several restrictions, including the curfew, size of gatherings and sales of alcohol. He said the country will move to alert level 2 lockdown with effect from Monday. 

As SA intensifies its Covid-19 vaccination  programme, Ramaphosa said the health department is considering implementing vaccine passports to be shown when entering certain events and venues. 

“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated.

“The department of health is looking at a variety of mechanisms in other countries to do it electronically through cellphones or other forms of demonstration,” said the president.

The sale of alcohol is now permitted from Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm. 

The number of people allowed to gather indoors has been increased from 50 to 250, and gone up from 100 to 500 for outdoor venues.

There were mixed responses to vaccine passports.

While some welcomed the move, others accused the government of forcing the jab on citizens. A few threatened to boycott the ANC in local government elections on November 1 about the decision. 

Some supported the stance, saying those who are vaccinated must be afforded some privileges. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

'If Ramaphosa doesn't ease lockdown restrictions ... we aren't going to take that kindly'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures.
News
1 day ago

DA calls for end date to lockdown restrictions and state of disaster

In the wake of SA's move to adjusted level two from Monday, the DA has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to commit to an end date for all lockdown ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

The president loosened some restrictions and implored South Africans to spread the vaccine message
Politics
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  4. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa
  5. 'If Ramaphosa doesn't ease lockdown restrictions ... we aren't going to take ... News

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown