Soccer

Why Chiefs coach Baxter says he would not have allowed Manyama to take the penalty if he was one of the players

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
13 September 2021 - 09:59 By Mninawa Ntloko
Keegan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between the two sides at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Pretoria.
Keegan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between the two sides at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Stuart Baxter surveyed the wreckage of Kaizer Chiefs' league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend and admitted the penalty miss by Lebogang Manyama in the second half was a crippling blow that proved very costly after the dust had settled at Loftus on Sunday evening.

Chiefs were trailing 2-0 after goals from Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile when Rivaldo Coetzee handed the visitors a lifeline as he blatantly handled the ball inside the area in the 79th minute.

But second half substitute Manyama spurned the generous gift from Coetzee and sent his shot crashing into the crossbar with goalkeeper Denis Onyango well beaten. The Soweto club could not find another clear-cut chance in the remaining minutes of the high-profile encounter and Baxter lamented a missed opportunity that could have brought his charges back into the match.

“We got ourselves a penalty and we missed the penalty. That was maybe going to be a barnstorming finish if we had scored it, but it wasn't and we ended up losing the game 2-0. That was by far not a true reflection of the quality of our performance,” he said.

The decision to allow a substitute to take a penalty during such a crucial moment of the game has been criticised by many fans, but Baxter said he has little control over who assumes the responsibility during a match.

“We have four or five penalty takers [in the team] and when they are on the field and they say they do not want to take it [the penalty], then I have got little control over where the responsibility goes,” he explained.

“I think you have got to listen to the players and the one who has the confidence should take it. But I can't, I can't ... If it was me and I was on the field and I was one of the players, I would have pushed Lebo away because that's his first game back from injury. I don't think it's fair to give him that responsibility if it was me on the field, but Lebo is a character.

“Lebo gets on the ball and feels I will score this.”

Chiefs return to league action when they host Royal AM, who won their first match of the season when they beat Chippa United 1-0 earlier on Sunday, at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE

'They should've let Arthur Zwane lead the team' — Chiefs fans deep in their feels after Sundowns loss

"We have signed quality players. We have a wrong coach," claimed one fan.
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns shrug off tension on the bench to beat rivals Chiefs in a hard-earned win at Loftus

Off-the-field tension on the Mamelodi Sundowns bench dominated the build up to their high-profile league showdown against Kaizer Chiefs, but the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena: Chiefs have shown 'a big improvement'

It goes without saying that a team like Mamelodi Sundowns that dissects opposition with a biologist’s precision will have noticed Kaizer Chiefs' ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  3. AmaZulu suffer home setback against Malawi's Bullets in Champions League Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Baxter: Win against Sundowns 'a nice-to-have, not a must-have' Soccer
  5. 'Manqoba apologised': Mokwena admits to row among Sundowns' coaches Soccer

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown