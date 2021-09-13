POLL | Would you let your child be part of a vaccination trial?

SA has started the vaccination of children and adolescents as part of the global phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

The trial was launched on Friday, with the first two participants jabbed in Pretoria.

The trial is testing the efficacy of Sinovac's two-dose CoronaVac on 14,000 children aged between six months and 17 years in various countries, including SA and Kenya.