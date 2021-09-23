South Africa

WATCH | Simultaneous vigil in New Zealand and SA for slain Dickason children, alongside crowdfunding

23 September 2021 - 09:54

Candles, music and a moving message from their broken-hearted father will be central to a vigil to be held simultaneously in New Zealand and SA on Thursday for three little SA sisters allegedly strangled by their mother.

Six-year-old Liane, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, -  daughters of SA doctor couple Graham and Lauren Dickason - were found dead in their New Zealand home by their father last week.

Lauren Dickason appeared in a Timaru court on Saturday and was remanded to a secure forensic mental health unit until October 5.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, the candlelight vigil has been planned to take place outside the family's Timaru home on Thursday night, NZ time.

An event to honour the children is also planned to simultaneously take place in SA, at 9am local time.

Vigil organiser Jacqueline Harris, of Hampers of Hope, told Stuff  “two people will give readings on Graham’s behalf, because he’s writing up something he would like read out”.

Harris said she expected Dickason to attend the event.

Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report

The daughters of a SA couple who relocated to New Zealand - found dead in their new home by their father - were allegedly strangled.
News
3 days ago

According to the report, friends and family of the couple have sent tributes, including two songs a friend of the family wrote and sang in SA honouring the children, which will be played at the vigil.

A contemporary hymn requested by Dickason, Raise A Hallelujah, sung by musician Nate Cash, will also feature.

Harrison reportedly said there had been a “huge response” to the vigil, especially from the SA community in New Zealand and across the globe.

She indicated that three family representatives were also expected to attend the vigil with messages of support from SA for the bereaved father.

Meanwhile South Africans living in Timaru have started a fundraising campaign on crowdfunding platform Givealittle to help with funeral expenses as well as travel and accommodation costs for family members.

“In expressed love and sympathy from the community towards Graham Dickason, the father of the three girls,” the fundraising effort states.

Over R18,000 has been pledged so far.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report

The daughters of a SA couple who relocated to New Zealand - found dead in their new home by their father - were allegedly strangled.
News
3 days ago

'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after woman charged with NZ murders

South Africans who knew orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason and his wife, Lauren, a doctor in the same field of medicine, are reeling at the deaths ...
News
5 days ago

‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand

“I never saw any fight in that family or anything. There was nothing wrong,” says caregiver Maria Mandy Sibanyoni.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  5. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app