WATCH | Simultaneous vigil in New Zealand and SA for slain Dickason children, alongside crowdfunding

Candles, music and a moving message from their broken-hearted father will be central to a vigil to be held simultaneously in New Zealand and SA on Thursday for three little SA sisters allegedly strangled by their mother.

Six-year-old Liane, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, - daughters of SA doctor couple Graham and Lauren Dickason - were found dead in their New Zealand home by their father last week.

Lauren Dickason appeared in a Timaru court on Saturday and was remanded to a secure forensic mental health unit until October 5.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, the candlelight vigil has been planned to take place outside the family's Timaru home on Thursday night, NZ time.

An event to honour the children is also planned to simultaneously take place in SA, at 9am local time.

Vigil organiser Jacqueline Harris, of Hampers of Hope, told Stuff “two people will give readings on Graham’s behalf, because he’s writing up something he would like read out”.

Harris said she expected Dickason to attend the event.