'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after woman charged with NZ murders

South Africans who knew orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason and his wife, Lauren, a doctor in the same field of medicine, are reeling at the deaths of the couple's three daughters in New Zealand.

Police in country confirmed that a 40-year-old woman had been arrested for the murder - and while they didn't immediately identify her, Stuff news agency said she was the girls' mother, Lauren.

The woman is due to appear in court on Saturday on charges of murdering twins Karla and Maya, 2, and their six-year-old sister, Liane.

The children were found dead in their new home by their father on Thursday night when he returned from work. Police said that a woman was also found at the Queen Street, Timaru, property, before she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

In two statements, police said that “nobody else” was being sought in relation to the deaths of the three children.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else,” one statement read.

“The investigation into this tragedy is still in its very early stages, but we can confirm that nobody else is being sought in relation to the deaths of the three children,” an earlier statement read.

The family had left Pretoria at the end of August to work at a hospital in New Zealand. They had been in the town of Timaru for about a week after first being quarantined elsewhere under Covid-19 regulations.

Lauren has been described as a very soft, introverted person.

“I cannot comprehend what happened - she is a medical doctor and she wasn’t arrogant or anything like that. She was very humble,” said former colleague and neighbour, Natasja le Roux.