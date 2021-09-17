‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand

“I am shattered. I don’t know what to do but I am shattered,” says an emotional Maria Mandy Sibanyoni, sobbing while she speaks.

Sibanyoni worked for orthopaedic doctors Graham and Lauren Dickason, whose three young daughters were found dead in New Zealand on Thursday night.

New Zealand media named the family, reporting the couple had left Pretoria at the end of August and had been in the town of Timaru for just a week after having been in Covid-19 quarantine since their arrival in the country.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday morning, Sibanyoni, who worked for the Dickason family as their children’s caregiver for three years at their Pretoria home, said they were a humble family.

“I never saw any fight in that family or anything. We treated each other as family. I was family too. There was nothing wrong,” she said.