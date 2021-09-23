WATCH | Plan your own send-off via SA's 'world-first' funeral app

A new funeral app called Sendoff has been introduced to SA. It's the brainchild of Sendoff CEO Zolani Matebese and is believed to be a world first.

Matebese said he had to plan a funeral for extended family and was dissatisfied with the process and service, so he thought of ways to change it. The idea of creating a platform that digitises all aspects of funeral planning was solidified when Matebese spoke to his colleague and COO of Sendoff, Thabisile Sethaba.

Sethaba said: “I worked in the funeral industry in my high school days, which was years ago, and to date the process is still the same – nothing has changed. When Zolani told me about this idea, I asked him, 'why haven't we started?'”

While the idea of marrying technology to funeral planning isn’t new, what makes the app a first of its kind is that all aspects of planning a funeral are now digitised, allowing customers to choose and buy a full-service funeral package online, making the planning process as simple and stress-free as possible.