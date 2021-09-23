COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 becomes deadliest pandemic in US history
September 23 2021 - 07:05
My colleague tested positive for Covid-19, what should I do?
Covid-19 has changed the way we work and socialise, so what do you do if a colleague tests positive for the virus.
While social distancing and wearing of masks will go some way in reducing the spread of the virus, it is possible to catch Covid-19 from someone you work with.
It is for this reason that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) advises that you self-quarantine if you are exposed to someone who has Covid-19.
“If you work closely in the same environment as a person with Covid-19, you will need to self-quarantine for 10 days because you have had high-risk exposure.
“High-risk exposure means you have had direct, close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and you did not wear protective cloth face masks, or you had physical contact or took other risks that could have exposed you to the Covid-19 virus.”
September 23 2021 - 07:00
Under pressure, US donates half billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses to world
The United States on Wednesday promised to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as it comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world.
September 23 2021 - 06:45
Germany to end quarantine pay for unvaccinated
Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.
September 23 2021 - 06:30
New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high vaccine uptake
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday the country should aim for a 90%-plus rate of inoculation, and could drop strict coronavirus lockdown measures once enough people were vaccinated.
New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in August led to a nationwide lockdown.
With its biggest city Auckland still in lockdown and new cases being reported every day, Ardern said vaccinations will replace lockdowns as the main tool against the virus, allowing authorities to isolate only those who are infected.
"If that rate (of vaccinations) is high enough then we will be able to move away from lockdowns as a tool," she said.
The highest possible vaccine rates will give the most freedoms, Ardern said, adding that the country should be aiming for a 90% plus rate of vaccination.
After a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, some 40% of adult New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and about 75% have had at least one dose.
Authorities reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, all in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,123.
The Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield warned earlier this week that New Zealand may not get to zero Covidcases again.
Reuters
September 23 2021 - 06:15
Covid-19 becomes deadliest pandemic in US history
The US passed a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic with over 676,000 deaths, surpassing the nation's death count from the influenza outbreak of over 100 years ago, making the current pandemic the deadliest in American history.
September 23 2021 - 06:05
Japan doubles Covid-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60m doses
Japan will double its Covid-19 vaccine donations to about 60 million doses intended for needy countries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit on Thursday.
The pledge adds to a previous agreement to provide 30 million doses and $1 billion to COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization."
Japan has provided approximately 23 million doses of Covid vaccine to various countries and regions across the world, which is the third largest provision of vaccine in the world so far," Suga told the conference.
Much of Japan's vaccine donations thus far have been via bilateral agreements with Asian neighbours, outside of the COVAX program.
Japan is giving away most of its domestically produced supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc.
The nation has relied mainly on imported mRNA-type vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its inoculation push, which has fully vaccinated about 55% of its population.
Reuters
September 23 2021 - 06:00
Families consider more loans as they 'struggle to bounce back'
Most South Africans have a growing appetite for credit as their prospects decline in the pandemic- with only 3% of surveyed households saying their finances have fully recovered.
This is according to a survey by TransUnion, a consumer credit reporting agency.
It found that eight out of 10 households consider access to credit important, but only 33% believe that they have sufficient access to credit.
“Almost a third plan to apply for new credit or refinance existing credit within the next year, with new personal loan (43%) and new credit card (35%) applications being on top of the list.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 42,579 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,967 new cases, which represents a 7.0% positivity rate. A further 124 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,500 to date. See more here: https://t.co/dF9ld7NQtY pic.twitter.com/ci8FtT6gax— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 22, 2021