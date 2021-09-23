COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 becomes deadliest pandemic in US history

September 23 2021 - 07:05

My colleague tested positive for Covid-19, what should I do?

Covid-19 has changed the way we work and socialise, so what do you do if a colleague tests positive for the virus.

While social distancing and wearing of masks will go some way in reducing the spread of the virus, it is possible to catch Covid-19 from someone you work with.

It is for this reason that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) advises that you self-quarantine if you are exposed to someone who has Covid-19.

“If you work closely in the same environment as a person with Covid-19, you will need to self-quarantine for 10 days because you have had high-risk exposure.

“High-risk exposure means you have had direct, close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and you did not wear protective cloth face masks, or you had physical contact or took other risks that could have exposed you to the Covid-19 virus.”