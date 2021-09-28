South Africa

Woman dies after crashing over Hartbeespoort Dam wall

28 September 2021 - 11:50
A Centurion woman died after crashing her vehicle into the Hartbeespoort Dam.
Image: File/ JOHAN KRYNAUW

A 29-year-old Centurion woman lost her life after her vehicle crashed over the  Hartbeespoort Dam wall, trapping her under water. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said the station received a call from police at 8.59pm on Monday.

The team immediately launched the rescue craft Sea Legs to join police.

“On arrival a small passenger vehicle was found submerged in the dam. NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed and an adult female was recovered from the wreck.

“The team started cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transferred the woman to their base, where Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Services responded.”

Crewe said rescue swimmers urgently searched for a baby they believed had been in the vehicle at the time.

Police later confirmed the child was safe with its maternal grandparents and the search was called off. The vehicle was recovered. 

“After all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, she was declared deceased.”

An inquest docket has been opened.

The NSRI conveyed its condolences to the family.

TimesLIVE

