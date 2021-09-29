SA's TB burden continues to grow as Covid-19 gets all the attention

Tuberculosis, which remains the leading cause of deaths in SA, is on the rise. And, to make matters worse, there is little hope of ending it in the next nine years, as envisaged by the UN, largely thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken attention away from the “orphan disease”.

According to the latest report by an international organisation the Stop TB Partnership, during the coronavirus pandemic TB funding was slashed by more than half. This means that at least 1.2-million people either weren't diagnosed with, or treated for, TB. With four months still left this year, the number is expected to rise further.

In 2020, only 5.7-million people received treatment for TB, a drop of 21% from the previous year — leaving an estimated 4.3-million people with untreated TB and spelling death for probably half that number.

The latest research, which analysed the affect of Covid-19 in 27 countries, found that the dismally low levels of funding represent the main barriers to achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) of ending TB by 2030. Now, only $6.5bn per year is available for the TB response globally, less than half of the commitments made at the UN’s first high-level meeting on TB in 2018.

In the report experts refer to TB as an “orphan disease” due to the lack of political will and chronically low budgets for fighting it.