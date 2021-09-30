South Africa

Covid-19: 1,678 new cases and 101 deaths across SA in 24 hours

30 September 2021 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Image: Lightbox

SA recorded 1,678 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

This means that there have been 2,902,672 confirmed infections and 87,626 deaths recorded to date.

The new infections came at a 4.1% positivity rate.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the NICD, there were 128 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 6,576 people are now in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mass gatherings allowed as Ramaphosa moves SA moves back to lockdown level 1

The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May this year.
Politics
1 hour ago

Eastern Cape education senior official and family members in the dock over R2.7m PPE fraud

A senior official at the Eastern Cape education department and some of her family members were arrested by the Hawks in connection with the irregular ...
News
2 hours ago

‘I had absolutely no role’: health minister Joe Phaahla on Digital Vibes

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday he did not play any role in either the appointment or the implementation of the Digital Vibes contract.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  5. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed