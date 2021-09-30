South Africa

Eastern Cape education senior official and family members in the dock over R2.7m PPE fraud

30 September 2021 - 20:05
The SIU has welcomed the arrest of an Eastern Cape education department senior official, her husband and her brother over an irregular PPE tender. Stock photo.
The SIU has welcomed the arrest of an Eastern Cape education department senior official, her husband and her brother over an irregular PPE tender. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A senior official at the Eastern Cape education department and some of her family members were arrested by the Hawks in connection with the irregular awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

On Thursday, Nandipha Tembo,  her husband Theophilus Tawanda Tembo, and her brother Mandilakhe Mgwangqa, appeared in the Zwelitsha magistrate's court on charges of fraud and corruption amounting to more than R2.7m.

A tender by the department was awarded to Alinani Trading for the supply and delivery of PPE in schools.

“An SIU investigation revealed that the tender was irregularly awarded to Alinani Trading. SIU investigations into the department of education further revealed that Alinani was paid more than R4m between 2018 and 2020 for tenders that have been found to have been irregularly awarded.

“The SIU successfully applied to the Special Tribunal to have the bank accounts of Alinani frozen and interdicted the department from making any further payments to them in October 2020,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

He said the SIU further instituted civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the tender, and to recover financial losses suffered by the state.  

TimesLIVE

MORE

Five shocking revelations from the SIU report on Digital Vibes

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s conduct in the approval of the R150m tender to media company Digital Vibes was unlawful, according to a Special ...
News
1 day ago

Bring on the criminal charges, say opposition parties after damning Digital Vibes report released

The release of the SIU’s report into the R150m Digital Vibes tender must immediately lead to criminal investigations against those implicated, ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  5. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed