Bring on the criminal charges, say opposition parties after damning Digital Vibes report released

The release of the SIU’s damning report into the R150m Digital Vibes tender must immediately lead to criminal investigations against those implicated, opposition parties said on Wednesday.

This as they slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for dragging his feet in releasing the report, which he received three months ago.

The 114-page report has revealed gross misconduct on the part of former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, his family members, senior health officials, as well as the minister's associates.

DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube said the report was long overdue and called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to pursue criminal investigation against those she called the “Digital Vibes 4”: Mkhize, health department director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi, deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay and department CFO Ian Van Der Merwe.

“We are of the view that criminal investigation must now begin against those we call the 'Digital Vibes 4'. It is absolutely critical that Mkhize is investigated without further delay, because, as the SIU report states, there are a number of matters the minister must answer for,” she said.