South Africa

Court evacuated due to bomb scare ahead of murder-accused former MEC’s appearance

13 October 2021 - 14:46
Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. File photo.
Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Nelspruit magistrate's court, where fired agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi was due to appear for a second day on Wednesday, was evacuated due to a bomb scare.

“The department can confirm that a bomb threat concerning the Nelspruit magistrate’s court was indeed received this morning [Wednesday]. Precautionary measures were immediately taken, including evacuation of the facility, and an explosives team has attended to the site,” said justice department spokesperson Steve Mahlangu.

He said the department would provide further details on the incident in “due course”.

Msibi, a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were killed and a third person was wounded on August 22.

Msibi appeared in court on Tuesday, with the case rolled over to Wednesday when the state was due to lead evidence from the investigating officer.

Msibi was kept in custody after his court appearance on Tuesday. He was removed from his position as MEC for agriculture, rural development, land, and environmental affairs “with immediate effect”, on the same day.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said she fired Msibi over his “much-publicised detention”.

“The decision to release Msibi has been taken in consideration of the seriousness of the charges he is facing, as well as the effect that same will have on his work as an executive authority in government,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mpumalanga premier fires murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane confirmed that Mandla Msibi, who has been charged with murder and remains in police custody, was removed ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to spend another night behind bars

Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi will spend another night behind bars after his case was postponed in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on ...
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi charged with murder, jailed overnight

Msibi was involved in a scuffle during an ANC branch meeting that left two people dead and two wounded.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...