Makhanda court overturns conviction of ex-paramedic found guilty of raping virgin girlfriend

A judgment overturning the rape conviction of a former paramedic who had sex with his girlfriend after she had expressly told him she was a virgin and did not want penetrative sex, has been sharply criticised by some legal bodies.

The regional court in Makhanda sentenced Loyiso Coko, then 23, to seven years' imprisonment for raping the Rhodes University postgraduate student in July 2018 at his home in the small city.

But two judges of the high court sitting in Makhanda overturned his conviction, ruling that the magistrate had made several serious errors in concluding that Coko’s version that he believed she had tacitly consented to his actions could not reasonably or possibly be true.

Acting judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, with judge Nyameko Gqamana agreeing, said that in this matter the issue of consent and intention were interrelated.

But the International Commission of Jurists — Africa has slammed their ruling.

“ICJ Africa is appalled to see that acting judge Ngcukaitobi has ruled in favour of ... Coko where (he) argued that the foreplay he had with his ex-girlfriend indicated she had tacitly consented to sex,” tweeted the organisation.

“In a country with high rates of GBV and femicide, equating foreplay to consent is inherently harmful and ignores the realities of power dynamics between partners.”