Nigerian syndicate victims lost R100m: Hawks

Suspected members of a “transnational organised crime syndicate originating in Nigeria” arrested in SA are believed to have scammed lovelorn victims to the tune of R100m, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

Eight people allegedly linked to a global criminal network were arrested in a massive operation in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said eight foreign nationals aged between 33 to 52 were arrested in Cape Town in connection with “internet scams, money laundering and international wide-scale financial fraud”.

She said the arrests were part of a “joint operation” by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the US Secret Service Investigation and Interpol and with assistance from the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit, police crime intelligence, police K9 units, national intervention unit, special task force, Hawks tactical operations management section, the Criminal Record Centre and Cape Town metro police.

The operation, said Mogale, was initiated based on mutual legal assistance from central authorities of the US and approved by the Republic of South Africa.