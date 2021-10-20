South Africa

How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle

Haven’t collected your money from the first cycle? You have until November ...

20 October 2021 - 08:00
Sassa beneficiaries can collect their grants at the post office.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

The SA Social Services Agency (Sassa) has extended the date for collection of the unclaimed R350 grants to November 30. 

The agency told TimesLIVE on Tuesday social development minister Lindiwe Zulu had  approved the extension, allowing beneficiaries to collect the grants from their nearest post office.

“It’s an early Christmas for the first cycle’s approved beneficiaries who could not claim their benefits at the post office.

“We acknowledge that this special grant goes a long way in assisting the most vulnerable in society. Therefore we urge approved clients who have unclaimed funds from the previous cycle to collect them as soon as possible”, said Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.

Memela-Khambula said the grant, if not collected, will be forfeited to the state to fund other government priorities.

This is the second time the agency has called on beneficiaries to collect their grants. In August, Sassa released a list of names of all the beneficiaries from across the country who had not collected their grants. 

The list was of applicants approved in the previous cycle, and not after President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated the grant in his July national address.

You can click here to check for your name.

