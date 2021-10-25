South Africa

Joburg not excluded from load-shedding 'for now', says Eskom

25 October 2021 - 09:33
Joburg's City Power will implement load-shedding on its customers as required.
Joburg's City Power will implement load-shedding on its customers as required.
Image: Camilo Freedman

Johannesburg's City Power will follow and implement the directive of Eskom's System Operator, and implement load-shedding on its customers as required.

This was announced on Monday in a joint statement by Eskom and City Power.

Eskom said it would continue to work with City Power in the national interest and to protect the national grid.

“The collective understanding by both entities is to protect the national power grid while reducing the impact of load-shedding.

“Eskom and City Power will continue searching for a lasting technical solution which would result in City Power customers in the City of Johannesburg being partially excluded from load-shedding.”

This comes after City Power entered into a power purchase agreement with the Kelvin Power Station, which will enable City Power to draw additional capacity to offset the first two stages of load-shedding.

After signing the deal, City Power wrote to Eskom requesting to be excluded from load-shedding at Stages 1 and 2.

“Technical teams from both Eskom and City Power will continue to consider the technical aspects of the Kelvin Power Station and verify the additional capacity that can be added to the national grid.

“The teams will also explore technical possibilities that may see City of Johannesburg partially shielded from load-shedding in future,” the statement read. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City of Joburg fuming over Eskom’s weekend load-shedding

The City of Johannesburg is going all out to challenge Eskom's latest load-shedding that came into effect at 9pm on Saturday night and is set to run ...
News
23 hours ago

Broken promises? Angry Joburg residents demand answers after load-shedding blackouts

Fuming residents complain on Twitter after experiencing power cuts in line with the load-shedding schedule.
News
3 hours ago

Short reprieve, but dark Monday and Tuesday nights ahead, says Eskom

Eskom has announced that while the current stage two load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Monday, it will resume again on Monday night from 9am ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  3. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  4. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...