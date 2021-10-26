South Africa

Covid-19: 331 cases, 53 deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

26 October 2021 - 21:58 By TimesLIVE
There have been 2,920,109 confirmed cases and 88,987 deaths recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.
Image: Lightbox

There were 331 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

There were 53 coronavirus deaths recorded in the same period.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (75), followed by Free State (53), the Western Cape (48) and KwaZulu-Natal (47).

The NICD also reported that there were 45 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 4,069 people being treated for Covid-19 across SA.

TimesLIVE

