South Africa

Forensic investigators comb Phoenix fire scene where five perished

02 November 2021 - 18:12 By Mfundo Mkhize
A 57-year old man is facing charges of arson and murder after he fled the scene of a fire in which two women and three children died.
A 57-year old man is facing charges of arson and murder after he fled the scene of a fire in which two women and three children died.
Image: Sabelo Masuku

Forensic investigators combed through a Phoenix block of flats which was set alight in the early hours of Monday morning, killing five people.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a 57-year-old relative had been tracked down and arrested after the devastating incident which has left the Phoenix community reeling.

He said the suspect had serious burn wounds and was admitted to hospital under police guard on Monday afternoon.

A mother and her three children, the youngest of whom was three years old, and another woman died in the blaze.

Seven tenants managed to escape injury.

When TimesLIVE visited the flats on Tuesday, relatives were sitting outside.

An emotional family member declined to speak to the media.

“No comments. We have lost five family members,” he said.

Naicker said he was uncertain when the suspect will be ready to make a court appearance.

Phoenix community policing forum chairperson Umesh Singh said they were “saddened” by the incident.

“While we sympathise with the family, we also call upon community members to always seek help rather than resort to such drastic acts,” said Singh.

A group of locals is helping  the grieving family members by raising funds to cover burial costs, clothing, toiletries and bedding.

A community member who is part of the initiative said residents had heeded the call to reach out, but they were struggling to secure accommodation for the grief-stricken family.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man arrested for arson and murder after five die in Phoenix fire

A man was arrested after five people, including three children, died in a fire in Phoenix, Durban, in the early hours of on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Fire at Denel munitions site lights up the night-time sky

A fire broke out at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition warehouse near Somerset West on Sunday night.
News
1 day ago

Petrol tanker fire in Durban's Clairwood finally out

The massive fire that broke out in the Clairwood industrial park just outside Durban in the early hours of Sunday, in which two people died, has ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  5. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021