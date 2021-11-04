South Africa

Police commissioner calls for urgent action after multiple murders in Gqeberha

04 November 2021 - 17:20
Four people were killed and others hurt in Gqeberha when two unknown men opened fire on them.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has called for an immediate SAPS response plan after four people were murdered in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

He has ordered the mobilisation of a “72-hour activation” plan.

According to the police, two unknown men approached a group of perceived vagrants in an abandoned building in Clyde Street in the central part of the city. The men are alleged to have been searching for an unknown person. When they did not find the person, they allegedly fired shots at the group.

“Four victims, a woman and three men, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Five other victims, a woman and four men, were seriously wounded and taken to a nearby hospital,” the police said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be determined.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is under way. No arrests have been made.

Sitole described the incident as an act of “cowardice” and blatant disregard for human life and the law.

He urged investigators to track and trace the perpetrators as soon as  possible.

“Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin, or provide any information relating to the suspects, is asked to contact SAPS Humewood Detective Warrant Officer Raubenheimer at 074 4306 048, or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111,” the police said.

