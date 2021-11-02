US woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder to be deported after release

An American woman who was recently released from prison after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother will be deported and return home on Tuesday, an immigration official in Bali said.

Heather Mack, originally from Chicago, was jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer for killing her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack and stuffing her remains in a suitcase on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Arrested in 2014 in a case that captured global attention due to its grisly nature, Schaefer was sentenced in 2015 to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack, then 19, received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.

Last week, Mack was released from prison after being given a 34-month remission for good behaviour, according to Kerobokan prison's chief for women inmates Lili, who goes by only one name.