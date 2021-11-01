Mabuza votes in Mpumalanga ward for ANC candidate on two murder charges

It was fairly quiet at Ajuri Farm when deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade descended upon the voting station in his hometown of Barberton in Mpumalanga.

It was just before midday and the station in Ward 45 had served only a few people — the presiding officer said they were expecting around 100 people by the end of the day.

Mabuza was in and out within a few minutes, and was all smiles when he declared his undying love for the ANC when asked which party he voted for.

He is, however, voting for an ANC councillor candidate who is out on bail and facing double murder charges.

Njabulo Mkhonto stands to be a councillor in Mabuza’s ward should the ANC win, even though he and the ANC provincial executive committee member and former campaign manager Mandla Msibi stand accused of shooting dead two people in August in what is believed to be a dispute around candidate lists.

When queried about the effect of this incident on the elections, Mabuza did not want to go into detail but simply said there were step-aside guidelines that must be followed.

“Issues of step-aside, I think we have discussed those and we’re not going to repeat ourselves. We said anyone who have been charged should step aside and we are not pre-empting the case, we are not saying he or she is guilty, but for the sake of the organisation you need to step aside so that you spend time and focus on your case. We don’t cloud the movement. That is a decision that we have taken, we went through a difficult time trying to implement that decision, and finally members of the ANC have understood, so we’re fine,” Mabuza explained.