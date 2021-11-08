South Africa

COVID-19 UPDATES | Japan has zero daily Covid-19 deaths for first time in 15 months - media

08 November 2021 - 06:23 By TIMESLIVE
Japan recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 15 months.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa region

November 07 2021 - 06:23

Japan recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than a year on Sunday, according to local media.

Prior to Sunday, there hadn't been a day without a COVID-19 death since Aug. 2, 2020, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK.

The latest figures from the health ministry showed three deaths on Saturday.COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen dramatically throughout Japan as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population.

New daily infections peaked at more than 25,000 during an August wave driven by the infectious Delta variant. The country has had more than 18,000 deaths from the disease during the course of the pandemic.

To gird against a possible rebound this winter, the government plans to start booster vaccine shots next month and is working to secure pill-based treatments for milder cases to reduce hospitalisations.

-Reuters

