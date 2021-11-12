Can the Covid-19 jab give me an irregular period?

Dr Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this week there have been reports of irregular menstrual periods from some women after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

She hosted a Q&A session on Twitter on Thursday to address concerns about the vaccine.

Groome said an irregular menstrual period can be a short-term side-effect of the vaccine and any persistent after-effects must be reported to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority which is responsible for investigating adverse effects after immunisation.