South Africa

QUIZ | Are you a news know-it-all or in need of a ‘coalition’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 November 2021 - 12:13
ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has met with several political parties over possible coalitions.
ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has met with several political parties over possible coalitions.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

100-80: You run this town. 

60-80: Everyone wants to work with you and learn from your “wisdom”.

50-60: Better be on your best behaviour to catch a coalition partner.

30-40: Forget your “principles” and start negotiating or you’ll be out of power.

0-20: You are all talk and as reliable as a bucket with a hole in it.

