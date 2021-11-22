South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC continues to hear testimony on July riots

22 November 2021 - 10:47 By TimesLIVE

The South African Human Rights Commission is hearing testimony on Monday from police commissioner Khehla Sitole on the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

The security cluster came under heavy criticism for its handling of the unrest, which saw  massive looting and vandalism of shops, warehouses and business premises.

