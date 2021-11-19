SAHRC inspects sites where violence unfolded in Phoenix

Bhambayi resident Chris Biyela said on Friday it was painful retracing the violent events that unfolded in Phoenix during the civil unrest in July.

Biyela, who testified this week at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative hearing into the unrest, led the commission’s inspection of sites in the north Durban suburb where incidents of violence played out.

On Tuesday he told the commission he narrowly escaped the wrath of an angry group of Indian people while driving through Phoenix.

The hearing in Durban is looking at the causes of the civil unrest which claimed 36 lives in Phoenix.

The July incidents of violence severely damaged relations between communities in the area, and during the height of the unrest they had received word that police minister Bheki Cele had visited the Phoenix area.