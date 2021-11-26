South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old Free State girl

26 November 2021 - 16:58
Police said the suspect allegedly raped the girl on Thursday afternoon. Stock image.
Police said the suspect allegedly raped the girl on Thursday afternoon. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Thaba Nchu in the Free State, police said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said the man allegedly raped the girl in bushes near the town on Thursday afternoon.

“Police received information from a reliable source that an unknown male allegedly raped a girl.

“The concerned source gave police a clear description of the victim. While police were searching for the victim, they noticed the girl matching the description provided. Upon investigation, the victim told police she had been raped,” Xuma said.

Officers traced the suspect to the local taxi rank where he was about to board a taxi, Xuma said.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of rape. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More resources needed to support gender-based violence survivors: Powa

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) says there is a need to support survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and related crimes as the Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo detectives praised for putting two child rapists behind bars for life

The two men were sentenced in the Mokerong and Musina regional courts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
News
2 days ago

Rape suspect on the run rearrested after being recognised on social media

A 27-year-old man who failed to appear in court this week has been rearrested after a community member identified him through social media, Eastern ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen South Africa

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC