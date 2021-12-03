'Let's avoid risky behaviour', Makhura urges Gauteng as cases rise

As Covid-19 infections in Gauteng rise at a rate “never seen before”, premier David Makhura has urged residents to avoid large gatherings.

Makhura was addressing media on Thursday, following a briefing by the provincial health department.

He expressed concern that at least eight million adults in Gauteng are not vaccinated, suggesting that infections could see a rapid increase if people don't avoid large gatherings.

“Let us avoid risky behaviour of large gatherings as they put us at greater risk. We need to vaccinate as this is the most powerful weapon to defeat the Omicron variant. We are in a better position than we were during the first wave, we have vaccines and the best scientists.”

Makhura said the province will continue implementing strategies to vaccinate as many residents as possible.