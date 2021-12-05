South Africa

Boy, 3, and girl, 6, die after fire rips through Cape Town settlement

05 December 2021 - 09:25 By TimesLIVE
An aerial view of Wallacedene.
Two young children died in an early morning fire in Wallacedene, Cape Town, on Sunday.

A three-year-old boy and a girl, aged six, suffered fatal burn wounds in the blaze in Sikhobongela Street, said Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City Fire & Rescue Service.

The service had been alerted to the fire just before 1am.

"Crews from Brackenfell and Kraaifontein were dispatched to the scene where they found a house and a number of informal structures burning, with a strong wind fanning the fire," he said.

"Community members reported that not everyone was accounted for and when the premises were searched, the bodies of the children were found."

One dwelling was partially damaged and several informal structures were completely destroyed.

The fire was extinguished just before 3am.

