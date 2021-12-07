Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate

Motsoeneng’s assaults on his victims happened in 2020. He was found to have taken advantage of women who had come to the police station for help after being raped. .

Langa said one of his victims was a 17-year-old .

“She went to open a case of rape against a perpetrator . It is alleged the suspect police officer took advantage of the situation and raped the teenage girl who was a victim of rape and who was in his office to look for help,” said Langa.

“It is alleged he further raped another 11-year-old girl who was accompanying the [teenager]," Langa said.

It was revealed that Motsoeneng had wanted sexual favours, saying this would ensure they received justice for the rape case the complainant had opened.

But Motsoeneng's reign of terror did not end there. He traced the alleged rapist of the 17-year-old girl and bargained with him.

Langa said he told the alleged rapist that he would make the rape case against him disappear if he offered him his girlfriend for sexual intercourse.

“The girlfriend [of the alleged rapist] agreed at the beginning. She slept with the officer and it is alleged the officer kept demanding more sex from her and the lady refused. It is alleged the officer promised the lady that he was going to arrest her boyfriend for the rape of the teenage girl if she refused to have sex with him again, but she still refused and the officer then arrested the boyfriend and opposed his bail,” said Langa.

It was then that the woman opened a rape case against Motsoeneng.

When Ipid began its probe it found that this woman was not his only alleged victim.

He was eventually charged and tried for 14 counts related to sexual offences. He was found guilty on nine counts including sexual assault, rape, forgery, defeating the ends of justice, attempted extortion and corruption.

TimesLIVE