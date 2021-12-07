Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate
A disgraced police captain from the Free State, who was in charge of a family and sexual offences unit, was found guilty of a string of charges including rape and sexual assault but died before being sentenced.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Shadrack Lorole Motsoeneng was due to be sentenced on Monday after being convicted on 14 counts but Ipid learnt that he had been dead for some time.
“The suspect was supposed to be sentenced on December 6 and Ipid found out that he died last year in a car accident. The case is now closed because it is confirmed that the suspect has passed on ,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.
Motsoeneng’s assaults on his victims happened in 2020. He was found to have taken advantage of women who had come to the police station for help after being raped. .
Langa said one of his victims was a 17-year-old .
“She went to open a case of rape against a perpetrator . It is alleged the suspect police officer took advantage of the situation and raped the teenage girl who was a victim of rape and who was in his office to look for help,” said Langa.
“It is alleged he further raped another 11-year-old girl who was accompanying the [teenager]," Langa said.
It was revealed that Motsoeneng had wanted sexual favours, saying this would ensure they received justice for the rape case the complainant had opened.
But Motsoeneng's reign of terror did not end there. He traced the alleged rapist of the 17-year-old girl and bargained with him.
Langa said he told the alleged rapist that he would make the rape case against him disappear if he offered him his girlfriend for sexual intercourse.
“The girlfriend [of the alleged rapist] agreed at the beginning. She slept with the officer and it is alleged the officer kept demanding more sex from her and the lady refused. It is alleged the officer promised the lady that he was going to arrest her boyfriend for the rape of the teenage girl if she refused to have sex with him again, but she still refused and the officer then arrested the boyfriend and opposed his bail,” said Langa.
It was then that the woman opened a rape case against Motsoeneng.
When Ipid began its probe it found that this woman was not his only alleged victim.
He was eventually charged and tried for 14 counts related to sexual offences. He was found guilty on nine counts including sexual assault, rape, forgery, defeating the ends of justice, attempted extortion and corruption.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.