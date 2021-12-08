South Africa

Number of new Covid-19 cases climbs towards 20,000 in 24 hours: NICD

According to the NICD, the majority of the new cases were in Gauteng (11,703), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,989) and the Western Cape (1,899).

08 December 2021 - 19:40 By TimesLIVE
According to the NICD, most of the new cases were in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 19,842 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, as the fourth wave of infection continues to take hold.

There were also 36 deaths and 384 hospital admissions recorded in the same period, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This means that there have been 3,071,064 recorded cases and 90,038 fatalities to date, and there are now 4,252 people admitted to hospital for coronavirus complications.

Every province except the Northern Cape (135) recorded more than 500 infections in the past day.

Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots get the nod in SA

SAHPRA confirmed that it had approved the "optional third (booster) dose" of the Covid-19 vaccine after Pfizer had applied for approval.
News
2 hours ago

Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

Every person infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is passing the virus to more than three other people.
News
9 hours ago

Got the sniffles? Get a Covid-19 test even if you think it's only flu, says SA Medical Association

The surest way to know if you’ve got Covid-19 or a common flu is by taking a Covid-19 test, Sama advises.
News
9 hours ago
