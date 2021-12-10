‘He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do’: Former owner of Corsa with trolley instead of back wheel speaks

The former owner, who apparently sold the white Corsa to a man from Delft, said after he saw the video he contacted the car’s current owner to find out how the four-wheeled car he sold the man only a few months ago had turned into an apparent death trap.

“I went and confronted him myself. I said, ‘No, my friend, that car is still in my name and you’re making trouble like this,’” said the man, who is not named to protect his identity.

“He said he didn’t have a choice. He had to do it. He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do and he was wrong,” said the man.

He said when he sold the car, he told the new owner he had six months to transfer the car into his name.

As to how the car ended up mounted on a trolley, the former owner said he received a vague and troubling report.