South Africa

‘He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do’: Former owner of Corsa with trolley instead of back wheel speaks

10 December 2021 - 16:21
A car using a flatbed trolley as a back wheel was caught on camera driving through traffic in Cape Town this week.
A car using a flatbed trolley as a back wheel was caught on camera driving through traffic in Cape Town this week.
Image: Twitter/@NalaThokozane

A mixture of shock, outrage and incredulity met video footage this week of a Cape Town motorist driving an Opel Corsa with its back right wheel replaced with a flatbed trolley.

The car’s previous owner gave TimesLIVE context to the video, which has been viewed 219,000 times on Twitter.

The former owner, who apparently sold the white Corsa to a man from Delft, said after he saw the video he contacted the car’s current owner to find out how the four-wheeled car he sold the man only a few months ago had turned into an apparent death trap.

“I went and confronted him myself. I said, ‘No, my friend, that car is still in my name and you’re making trouble like this,’” said the man, who is not named to protect his identity.

“He said he didn’t have a choice. He had to do it. He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do and he was wrong,” said the man.

He said when he sold the car, he told the new owner he had six months to transfer the car into his name.

As to how the car ended up mounted on a trolley, the former owner said he received a vague and troubling report.

All four wheels were there when I sold it to him. He said something about a bearing which broke. They put in a new bearing and then one also broke. Then they had no other choice but to do that. That’s the story he told me.
Former owner of the Corsa

“All four wheels were there when I sold it to him. He said something about a bearing which broke. They put in a new bearing and then one also broke. Then they had no other choice but to do that. That’s the story he told me.”

He was told the car is at the new owner’s house, somewhere in Delft, where it was allegedly being fixed.

The former owner said he had not received queries from traffic police about the video.

The video on Twitter was uploaded by @NalaThokozane on Tuesday with the description “No one, absolutely no one. South Africans.”

South Africans reacted with astonishment and disappointment.

Some declared the country needed to be "closed".

One user hypothesised SA may be an advanced computer simulation, a test bed where nothing was too ridiculous to attempt.

Another Twitter user, afraid this act may damage SA’s international standing, suggested that Bellville, the suburb in which the number plate is registered, is another country.

Another video, which first surfaced online in November, was reposted in reaction to the Corsa video. It shows a green VW Golf using a shopping trolley as a back wheel — proving lawlessness may be a more widespread South African problem and not isolated to a single suburb.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fasten your seat belts: two local cars get ‘average’ safety scores from global tester

Global NCAP has raised concerns about the Nissan Almera and Mazda 2’s safety after crash test ratings
News
1 day ago

Car jammers already loving the festive season: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
2 weeks ago

Young family destroyed in horrific head-on collision

A young family lost their lives on Saturday in a late night head-on collision in Kimberley.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  2. Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  4. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa
  5. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...