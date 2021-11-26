Car jammers already loving the festive season: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Beware of car jammers

Now is not the time to be distracted when you walk away from your car at a shopping mall parking lot or garage.

Netstar warned on Friday that its data has revealed that car-jamming incidents have increased by 66.6% since mid-November. While the peak retail season used to be kicked off by Black Friday — the last Friday of November — retailers have recently turned it into “Black November”, luring consumers with “special offers” from the beginning of November.

Car jamming, or remote jamming, refers to the method thieves use to get into parked cars, without having to break glass or fiddle with the door look. Instead they activate their own remote — often a customised version of a gate or garage remote — as the car owner presses their remote locker/immobiliser, interfering with the signal and preventing the car from locking.

Once their victim has walked away, they can help themselves to the car’s contents — often there’s a laptop in the boot, or bags of goodies from earlier shopping. To make matters worse, most insurers do not pay theft-from-car claims if there was no forced entry.