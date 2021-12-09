Fasten your seat belts: two local cars get ‘average’ safety scores from global tester

The Almera sells for just under R270,000 and had a sales spike in October this year. Its 735 sales that month put it in the top 20 best-selling new cars that month, possibly due to car rental company purchases.

The Mazda 2 sells from R280,600.

They bring to 17 the number of cars which Global NCAP has bought anonymously from local dealers and then sent to that German facility, to be propelled at 64km/hr into a barrier that simulates an oncoming vehicle of equal size.

Those are not bad results, considering that this time last year, the #SaferCarsForAfrica partners revealed that the Chinese-made GWM Steed 5 bakkie scored a shocking zero stars when it was crash tested with two other local cars a few months earlier. At the time Global NCAP said: “Alarmingly (the bakkie) demonstrated a high probability of life threatening injury.”

Two others didn’t do well either — the Renault Kwid and Haval H1 were both only awarded two safety stars and both their body shells were found to be “unstable”.

In this latest round of testing, both the Mazda 2 and the Nissan Almera had seat failures on impact.