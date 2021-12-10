LISTEN | Mobile applications play pivotal role in the fight against GBV

South Africa

Mobile apps are increasingly playing a role in the fight against GBV. Stock photo.
SA remains one of the most unsafe places in which to live in the world, especially for vulnerable women and children.  

Mobile applications have been fiercely involved in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in SA. Through the apps, users are able to access emergency services and information about GBV. 

Head of customer experience and communication at Namola, an emergency alert and safety app, Claire Sherwell said apps like Namola have offered easy access to help for victims of violence and people who want to report abuse incidents on behalf of others.  

“The first thing apps like ours has done is make it easy for people to get help and to report violence on behalf of others,” she said. 

As SA marks the end of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the fight against the scourge continues.

