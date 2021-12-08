They’ve got the Powa: new skills help free women from their abusers
People Opposing Women Abuse is giving GBV survivors the skills and tools to become economically empowered
08 December 2021 - 19:51
After 30 years of emotional and financial abuse from her husband, a Gauteng woman is finally able to stand on her own two feet after being empowered with survival tools.
People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) is on a drive to ensure that gender-based violence (GBV) survivors are economically empowered through skills development programmes, which has kicked off with 21 women...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.