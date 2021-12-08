News

They’ve got the Powa: new skills help free women from their abusers

People Opposing Women Abuse is giving GBV survivors the skills and tools to become economically empowered

08 December 2021 - 19:51

After 30 years of emotional and financial abuse from her husband, a Gauteng woman is finally able to stand on her own two feet after being empowered with survival tools.

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) is on a drive to ensure that gender-based violence (GBV) survivors are economically empowered through skills development programmes, which has kicked off with 21 women...

