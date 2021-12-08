They’ve got the Powa: new skills help free women from their abusers

People Opposing Women Abuse is giving GBV survivors the skills and tools to become economically empowered

After 30 years of emotional and financial abuse from her husband, a Gauteng woman is finally able to stand on her own two feet after being empowered with survival tools.



People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) is on a drive to ensure that gender-based violence (GBV) survivors are economically empowered through skills development programmes, which has kicked off with 21 women...