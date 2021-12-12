South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in Cape Town

Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over "all responsibilities" for the next week, according to a statement from The Presidency

12 December 2021 - 22:21 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Elita de Klerk, the wife of the late FW de Klerk, at the former deputy president's memorial service in Cape Town on Sunday. Ramaphosa confirmed on Sunday night that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Elita de Klerk, the wife of the late FW de Klerk, at the former deputy president's memorial service in Cape Town on Sunday. Ramaphosa confirmed on Sunday night that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed on Sunday night.

Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over "all responsibilities" for the next week, according to a statement issued shortly after 10pm.

Gungubele said: "The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing. 

"The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force. The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week."

According to the statement, Ramaphosa was tested for Covid-19 in all of the four countries he visited on his recent tour to West Africa.

"The president and the delegation returned to SA from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on December 8," the statement said.

It added that Ramaphosa believes his infection "serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure".

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

19,018 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths across SA in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 19,018 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday night.
News
2 days ago

NICD announces nearly 38,000 new Covid-19 infections but says more than half are 'retrospective cases'

NICD says that "IT challenges" resulted in more than 19,000 cases not being recorded in recent days, with them now being added to the total.
News
1 hour ago

Safa postpones congress after delegates test positive for Covid-19

The SA Football Association (Safa) has postponed its Congress from Saturday due to a number of delegates who would have attended having tested ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  4. ‘He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do’: Former owner of Corsa with trolley ... South Africa
  5. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...