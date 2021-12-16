South Africa

LISTEN | Reconciliation gap in SA is the fault of politicians, says TRC commissioner

Yasmin Sooka says young people are deeply disappointed but don't realise they should be blaming the state for not implementing the TRC's recommendations

Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
16 December 2021 - 07:00
South Africa celebrates the Day of Reconciliation on December 16. Stock photo.
South Africa celebrates the Day of Reconciliation on December 16. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kadriya Gatina

As SA observes the Day of Reconciliation on Thursday, the legacy of apartheid continues to work against national unity.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was set up to help build unity in the rainbow nation, but some believe its work was futile.

Former TRC commissioner Yasmin Sooka says the blame should be directed at the state, not the commission.

She spoke to TimesLIVE.

“The commission [TRC] did its work but it was up to the state to implement its recommendations and when it didn't do so, it really raised a trust deficit for South Africans,” Sooka said.

Listen:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

South Africans losing faith in public institutions, representatives: study

The 2021 SA Reconciliation Barometer, a public opinion survey, shows South Africans’ confidence in public institutions and representatives is lower ...
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | State memorial for former president FW de Klerk off to a shaky start as protesters removed

The state memorial service of former president FW De Klerk got off on a shaky start on Sunday as a handful of protesters took to the venue in an ...
Politics
3 days ago

MPs grill Lamola and Batohi over lack of TRC prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority has come under fire for its apparent failure to investigate and prosecute Truth and Reconciliation Commission ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  3. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...