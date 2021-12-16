LISTEN | Reconciliation gap in SA is the fault of politicians, says TRC commissioner

As SA observes the Day of Reconciliation on Thursday, the legacy of apartheid continues to work against national unity.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was set up to help build unity in the rainbow nation, but some believe its work was futile.

Former TRC commissioner Yasmin Sooka says the blame should be directed at the state, not the commission.

She spoke to TimesLIVE.

“The commission [TRC] did its work but it was up to the state to implement its recommendations and when it didn't do so, it really raised a trust deficit for South Africans,” Sooka said.

Listen: